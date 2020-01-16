OTTAWA -- Elementary teachers in Ottawa and Renfrew County will hold one-day strikes next week.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is threatening to launch rotating strikes across Ontario unless the Ontario Government “gets serious about reaching a deal by this Friday.”

ETFO says teachers in the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will hold a one-day strike on Monday.

On Tuesday, teachers in Renfrew County will be on strike.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has announced all elementary schools will be closed on Monday if ETFO moves ahead with its one-day strike.

Classes for grade 7 and 8 students attending the following secondary schools will also be cancelled:

Bell

Earl of March

Longfields-Davidson Heights

Merivale

Sir Robert Borden High School

In Ottawa, ETFO represents elementary teachers and occasional teachers.

Here's a look at ETFO's plans for one-day strikes if a deal is not reached.

Monday:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Toronto District School Board

York Region District School Board

Tuesday:

Superior Greenstone District School Board

Renfrew District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

