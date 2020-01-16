ETFO plans one-day strikes in Ottawa, Renfrew County next week
Signs are at the ready in the Elementary Teachers Federation's Ottawa office as members await word if they can protest
OTTAWA -- Elementary teachers in Ottawa and Renfrew County will hold one-day strikes next week.
The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is threatening to launch rotating strikes across Ontario unless the Ontario Government “gets serious about reaching a deal by this Friday.”
ETFO says teachers in the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will hold a one-day strike on Monday.
On Tuesday, teachers in Renfrew County will be on strike.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has announced all elementary schools will be closed on Monday if ETFO moves ahead with its one-day strike.
Classes for grade 7 and 8 students attending the following secondary schools will also be cancelled:
- Bell
- Earl of March
- Longfields-Davidson Heights
- Merivale
- Sir Robert Borden High School
In Ottawa, ETFO represents elementary teachers and occasional teachers.
Here's a look at ETFO's plans for one-day strikes if a deal is not reached.
Monday:
- Ottawa Carleton District School Board
- Toronto District School Board
- York Region District School Board
Tuesday:
- Superior Greenstone District School Board
- Renfrew District School Board
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
More details to come