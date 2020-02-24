OTTAWA -- Don't let this warm spell fool you: winter isn't over yet, Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

"A winter storm from a Texas low appears likely to affect much of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario. Latest indications suggest that snow will move into southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday morning and spread northeastward reaching the Quebec border late Wednesday afternoon."

The weather agency says total snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm of snow are possible by Thursday morning.

Ottawa residents have enjoyed a downright spring-like Monday in the capital. With temperatures skyrocketing to 8°C and the sun shining, many people shedded their winter jackets for lighter clothing.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be another warm day, with a high of 6°C.

Then things will take a turn. Wednesday's high is -1°C, and a fresh dump of snow is expected in the capital.

Some forecasts are calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow in Ottawa on Wednesday alone, with about three centimetres on Thursday.

By Friday, the expected high is -6°C, and that night temperatures will dip to -14°C.