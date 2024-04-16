Enjoy it while it lasts: Sunshine and warm temps in the forecast Tuesday

OTTAWA
    Ottawa can expect to see sunshine and double-digit temperatures on Tuesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast for April 16 shows sunny skies with a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon.

    It will be warm, with a high of 14 C during the day coming down to a low of -2 C tonight.

    Wednesday's forecast shows very similar conditions with a high of 13 C and a low of 5 C overnight.

    Showers and rain are expected to return Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

    There will also be showers throughout the day Friday and some lingering rain on Saturday. Sun is expected to return early next week.

    The average temperature for April 16 is a high of 11 C and a low of 0.7 C.

