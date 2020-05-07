OTTAWA -- An employee at an Ottawa long-term care home hit hard by COVID-19 has died after contracting the virus.

“We are very saddened to announce the passing of a valued team member at Madonna Care Community in Orleans," the home's operator, Sienna Senior Living, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“He was a loved and respected team member and will be missed by his colleagues and the residents he cared for.”

A company spokesperson confirmed the employee was COVID-19 positive. The employee is the first health care worker in Ottawa to die from the novel coronavirus.

The employee's age was not given.

Madonna Care Community is among the hardest-hit long-term care homes by COVID-19 in the region. As of Wednesday, Sienna Senior Living said 30 residents at the home on St. Joseph Boulevard have died due to COVID-19, while 45 residents have tested positive.

At least three personal support workers at care homes elsewhere in Ontario have died from the virus.

“Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to bring care, comfort and support to the residents we serve,” Sienna's statement said on Thursday.

“The loss of a colleague is truly heartbreaking during an already difficult time. The support of health partners, families, residents and the community at large is greatly appreciated by our team members.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health says people who had close contact with the individual will receive testing and care for COVID-19.

“It is very difficult to lose members of the health care community, and we are devastated by this loss on top of the loss of so many residents,” said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the individual who died working to protect the health of others.”