KINGSTON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a search continues Tuesday for a man who fell from the Wolfe Island Ferry Monday evening.

Police say emergency crews, including the OPP, the Kingston Fire Department, and the Howe Island Fire Department were called to the area at around 7:30 p.m. Monday on reports a man had gone overboard as the ferry was on its way to Wolfe Island.

An initial release Monday night from the OPP said the man may have jumped from the ferry.

The search today with continue with the assistance of the OPP snow machine, the all-terrain vehicle and vessel enforcement team and the underwater search and recovery unit, the OPP said.

The man has not been identified. He was described as approximately 6 feet tall, and he may have tattoos on his face.

OPP are asking anyone who witnessed this event to contact 1-888-310-1122.