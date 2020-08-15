OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The figures come from OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update.

The cases reported in Ottawa are among 106 reported provincewide on Saturday.

Ontario's daily epidemiologic update reported 12 cases in Ottawa today. Yesterday, Ontario reported seven cases while OPH reported eight, meaning 19 cases were reported by both levels of government in the past two days.

According to OPH, there have been 2,698 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

There are 11 people in the hospital, with two in intensive care, meaning no change from Friday's report.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 264 residents.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of active cases fell for the third day in a row, continuing an overall trend since the start of the month.

OPH says there are 118 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, nine fewer cases than in Friday's report.

OPH added 20 more cases to their list of resolved cases, meaning 2,316 have been declared resolved since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Ten of the eleven new cases added by OPH were in people under the age of 50. One new cases was in someone in their 70s.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (93 cases total, 19 active )

) 10-19 years-old: One new case (161 cases total, 19 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Three new cases (433 cases total, 21 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Three new cases (364 cases total, 21 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Three new cases (343 cases total, 9 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (364 cases total, 15 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (271 cases total, 8 active )

) 70-79 years-old: One new case (194 cases total, 5 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 1 active )

) 90+ years: Zero new cases (198 cases total, 0 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are three active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were added to OPH's dashboard on Saturday, but two outbreaks have been removed. The outbreaks at the Grandir Ensemble daycare and the Foster Farm Community Centre summer camp have ended.

The following locations still have active outbreaks:

Carling Family Shelter;

Mothercraft Ottawa Home Child Care; and

Villa Marconi Long-term Care Home.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.