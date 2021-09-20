OTTAWA -- After the 36-day federal election campaign, voters will now have their say in the 44th general election.

Voters in Ottawa and eastern Ontario head to the polls to cast a vote for a new member of Parliament in their riding.

Polling stations are now officially open and will remain open until 9:30 p.m. in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

To find your polling station, check your voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website. Elections Canada says you must vote at your assigned polling station.

Voters will elect a new MP in the following ridings in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Carleton

Kanata Carleton

Nepean

Orleans

Ottawa Centre

Ottawa South

Ottawa Vanier

Ottawa West-Nepean

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Kingston and the Islands

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Elections Canada says when you go to the polling station today, things will be different than past elections.

"What's going to be different this time because of COVID-19 precautions, you may find that the wait is going to be longer," said Diane Benson, Elections Canada spokesperson.

"Everyone inside will be masked, all the workers, and there will be plexiglass screen in front of them."

Masks will be mandatory inside the polling stations.

All polling stations will have single-use pencils, hand sanitizing stations and physical distancing measures in place.

For information on the candidates in your riding, visit CTVNewsOttawa.ca.

Election Day weather

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a high of 24 C in the afternoon with a humidex of 27.

Polls open at 9:30 a.m., by which point it's expected to be around 12 C. The hottest point of the day is forecast to be around 5 p.m. but warm temperatures in the low 20s could last up until polls close at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for the current conditions and forecast.

Watch election night coverage on CTV

CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme will lead the network’s live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The special will air on CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, CTV, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and CTV.ca.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have regular updates on local races as winners are declared.