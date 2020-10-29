OTTAWA -- A youth is facing charges after Gatineau Police say an elderly woman was held against her will, assaulted and then driven to another area of the city before escaping.

Police responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday about a woman in need of assistance. Officers quickly identified and arrested a suspect nearby.

Police say the investigation has determined the suspect broke into the victim's home in the Gatineau sector early Wednesday morning and sequestered her, before transporting her against her will to the another area of the city.

The victim was able to escape the suspect in Masson-Angers.

Police say there is no link between the victim and the suspect.

The youth is facing several charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, vehicle theft, uttering threats, robbery and break and enter.

The victim was transported to hospital as a precaution.