

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say an elderly man has been found alive after spending the winter snowed-in his home and living off whatever he had in his house.

Police say they received a call Thursday night by a concerned neighbour to do a wellness check on a senior at an east-end residence. In a tweet, police say they found a winter’s worth of snow piled high in the driveway.

City partners were then called in to remove mounds of ice at the end of the man’s driveway. Officers are also bringing the man groceries and ensuring he has supports moving forward.

Ottawa Police say it is a reminder to check in on your neighbours regularly.

1/3 Last night,OPS officers were called by a concerned neighbour to do a wellness check on a senior at an east end residence. upon arrival they found a winter's worth of snow piled high in the driveway with no tracks and no signs of life. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 8, 2019

2/3 When they forced their way in…they found the elderly man inside, alone and alive. He told them that after being snowed in he spent the winter living off whatever he had in the house. Three officers proceeded to dig and snow blow the man out. pic.twitter.com/HsMrVqyD7p — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 8, 2019