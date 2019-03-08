Elderly man found alive after spending winter snowed-in
Ottawa police officers have found an elderly man alive after spending the winter snowed-in, living off whatever he had left in his house. (OPS/Twitter)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 3:24PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 3:36PM EST
Ottawa Police say an elderly man has been found alive after spending the winter snowed-in his home and living off whatever he had in his house.
Police say they received a call Thursday night by a concerned neighbour to do a wellness check on a senior at an east-end residence. In a tweet, police say they found a winter’s worth of snow piled high in the driveway.
City partners were then called in to remove mounds of ice at the end of the man’s driveway. Officers are also bringing the man groceries and ensuring he has supports moving forward.
Ottawa Police say it is a reminder to check in on your neighbours regularly.