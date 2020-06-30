OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 75-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Cornwall.

OPP say the driver crashed on County Road 19, between County Road 20 and Headline Road, at around 6:24 a.m. Tuesday. The early investigation shows the car rolled after leaving the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the crash.

A section of County Road 19 is closed to traffic with detours in place between Headline Road and County Road 20.