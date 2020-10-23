OTTAWA -- Speed enforcement and pedestrian safety will be the focus for Ottawa police officers this weekend, after eight pedestrians and a child on a bike were struck by vehicles over the past week.

Police say the eight pedestrians and a child were treated for minor injuries after being struck across the city.

This weekend, the Ottawa Police Service Traffic and Patrol officers will be focusing on speed enforcement and safety at downtown intersections.

"In summer, you have high visibility in early morning until mid-evening," says Inspector Marc-André Sheehy, head of the OPS traffic unit. "That’s not the case in the fall and winter, so you need to take extra steps for your safety and follow the rules of the road."

As the days get shorter, Ottawa police offer safety tips for everyone commuting: