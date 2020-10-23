Advertisement
Eight pedestrians, child on bike struck by vehicles in Ottawa over the past week: police
OTTAWA -- Speed enforcement and pedestrian safety will be the focus for Ottawa police officers this weekend, after eight pedestrians and a child on a bike were struck by vehicles over the past week.
Police say the eight pedestrians and a child were treated for minor injuries after being struck across the city.
This weekend, the Ottawa Police Service Traffic and Patrol officers will be focusing on speed enforcement and safety at downtown intersections.
"In summer, you have high visibility in early morning until mid-evening," says Inspector Marc-André Sheehy, head of the OPS traffic unit. "That’s not the case in the fall and winter, so you need to take extra steps for your safety and follow the rules of the road."
As the days get shorter, Ottawa police offer safety tips for everyone commuting:
- If you are walking or riding, make sure other road users can see you. Wear bright, reflective clothing and/or using lights that make you more visible.
- Pedestrians, walk facing traffic, cross at intersections and be aware of your surroundings. Keep cellphone use to a minimum so you are not distracted.
- Police say bikes are considered vehicles and must follow the same rules. If you are using the crosswalk, walk your bike. Police remind cyclists not to ride on the sidewalk where it’s difficult for drivers to see you.
- Police are telling drivers to share the road with bicycles and double-check for pedestrians when you are entering intersections