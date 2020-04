OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has announced eight new COVID-19 related deaths in the city.

The new figures were released in Saturday's epidemiological report.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa now stands at 50.

Another 26 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa to 1,060 since the first case was detected March 11.

There are currently 31 people in the hospital because of COVID-19 complications, with seven people in intensive care.

A total of 453 people, 18 more since Friday's update, have recovered, which amounts to 43 per cent of all cases to date.

Around the region

Here are the latest figures from around the region.

Outaouais (via Quebec Ministry of Health)

10 new cases Saturday, 0 new deaths

Total cases: 246

Total deaths: 2

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

0 new cases Saturday, 0 new deaths

Total cases: 88

Total deaths: 0

In hospital: 3

In ICU: 2

Total recovered: 40

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit*

*Updates only provided Monday to Friday

Total cases: 285

Total deaths: 39

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health

0 new cases Saturday, 0 new deaths

Total cases: 59

Total deaths: 0

In hospital: 0

In ICU: 0

Total recovered: 56

Institutional Outbreaks in Ottawa

OPH says there are ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 health-care institutions, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, and accute care departments of local hospitals.

Here is a list of the current institutional outbreaks being monitored by Ottawa Public Health. Outbreaks are considered facility-wide unless otherwise noted. These figures are current as of 4 p.m. April 24, 2020, which is the latest information provided by Ottawa Public Health so far.

Long-term care homes

Carlingview Manor

Outbreak began April 7

Number of cases: 54 residents, 24 staff

Number of deaths: 3 residents

Garden Terrace

Outbreak began April 23

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Garry J. Armstrong

Outbreak began April 20

Number of cases: 0 residents, 2 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Laurier Manor

Outbreak began April 13

Number of cases: 38 residents, 16 staff

Number of deaths: 1 resident

Madonna Care Community

Outbreak began April 6

Number of cases: 37 residents, 15 staff

Number of deaths: 14 residents

Manoir Marochel

Outbreak began April 5

Number of cases: 20 residents, 3 staff

Number of deaths: 1 resident

Montfort Long-term Care Centre

Outbreak began April 8

Number of cases: 61 residents, 9 staff

Number of deaths: 11 residents

Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre

Outbreak began April 15

Number of cases: 9 residents, 10 staff

Number of deaths: 2 residents

Residence Elisabeth Bruyère

Outbreak began April 16

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

St. Louis Residence

Outbreak began April 21

Number of cases: 5 residents, 2 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Starwood

Outbreak began April 13

Number of cases: 0 residents, 4 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Villa Marconi

Outbreak began April 9

Number of cases: 0 residents, 3 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Retirement homes

Barrhaven Manor

Outbreak began April 17

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Cité Parkway

Outbreak began April 12

Number of cases: 0 residents, 2 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Maison Acceuil-Sagesse

Outbreak began April 17

Number of cases: 2 residents, 0 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Maplewood Retirement Community

Outbreak began March 28

Number of cases: 11 residents, 5 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Park Place

Outbreak began April 22

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Promenade Retirement Residence

Outbreak began March 26

Number of cases: 12 residents, 2 staff member

Number of deaths: 4 residents

Stirling Park

Outbreak began April 22

Number of cases: pending

Number of deaths: pending

Hospitals

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 5W BMT

Outbreak began April 5

Number of cases: 6 patients, 3 staff

Number of deaths: 1 patient

The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus – Dialysis

Outbreak began April 21

Number of cases: 4 patients, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute – H5

Outbreak began April 17

Number of cases: 2 patients, 0 staff

Number of deaths: 1 patient

Group homes

Association pour l'intégration sociale d'Ottawa (AISO)

Outbreak began April 24

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Three outbreaks in wards of the Montfort Hospital, one outbreak in the A Five B Five AMA section of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, one outbreak at the Waterford Residence retirement home, one at the Settler's Ridge group home, and previous outbreaks at the Garden Terrace long-term care home and the Park Place retirement home have been declared resolved. Each involved a single case and no one involved in those outbreaks has died.