OTTAWA -- Sometimes the best homemade recipes are the easiest.

And they’re the easiest due to a few kitchen ‘cheats,’ or shortcuts.

Food specialist Korey Kealey shares two scrumptious seasonal recipes.

Korey’s approach to these summer menu ideas: “Both recipes take a store bought product paired with fresh seasonal ingredients to make next level delicious, colours and simple dishes!”

The cheat for the Moroccan Turkey Cobb Salad is in the dressing.

Korey’s tip is to to use a store-bought hummus.

In blender, combine hummus, parsley, vinegar, remaining oil and garlic and 2 tbsp (25 mL) of water; blend until smooth.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until you are ready to use.”

Another easy prep tip, Korey suggests, is to turn this Moroccan Cobb Salad recipe into another dish:.

“Using ground turkey with Moroccan spices is so fast. I make extra and freeze the seasoned cooked turkey for on-demand bowls and tacos.”

If you would like a super easy dessert using seasonal peaches and fresh berries, Korey raves about these Rustic Peach and Berry Tarts.

Using puffed pastry as your kitchen shortcut, your family will think you took an on-line class with a French pastry chef.

“These taste like they were a lot of work but they are super simple and really delicious.”

Moroccan Turkey Cobb Salad with Hummus Vinaigrette

Moroccan spiced turkey centres this twist on the traditional Cobb salad. Perfect for a buffet table, or arranged on individual plates for a light meal.

Preparation Time: 35 minutes

Cooking Time: 7 minutes

Serves 4

12 oz (375 g) boneless skinless Ontario Turkey Breast, cut into bite-size pieces

1 tsp (5 mL) paprika

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground cumin, coriander, ginger and salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground cinnamon, pepper and cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) prepared hummus

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed Ontario Parsley Leaves

2 tbsp (25 mL) apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

1 head Ontario Greenhouse Leaf Lettuce, torn in bite-size pieces

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Blue Cheese (about 2 oz/60 g)

2 hard-cooked Ontario Eggs, halved

1 Ontario Greenhouse Tomato, cut in thin wedges

Half each Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow andRed Pepper, cut into strips

Fresh Ontario Sunflower Sprouts or Coriander Sprigs

In medium bowl, place turkey. In small bowl, combine paprika, cumin, coriander, ginger, salt, cinnamon, pepper, cayenne and half of the minced garlic. Sprinkle over turkey and mix well.

In large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium-high heat. Add turkey and stir-fry until cooked through, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

In blender, combine hummus, parsley, vinegar, remaining oil and garlic and

2 tbsp (25 mL) of water; blend until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

On large platter, arrange lettuce evenly. Place turkey (warm or room temperature) in centre and arrange cucumber, cheese, eggs, tomato and peppers around turkey. Serve drizzled with dressing or serve dressing on the side. Sprinkle with sunflower sprouts.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 32 grams

FAT: 21 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 10 grams

CALORIES: 360

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 580 mg

Rustic Peach and Berry Tarts

Using prepared puff pastry makes this dessert easier than making a pie.

Blueberries and raspberries add colour to these open-faced peach tarts.

Baking Time: 25 minutes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Tarts: 8

Ingredients:

2 sheets (450 g) frozen butter puff pastry, thawed and refrigerated

4 Ontario Peaches or Nectarines

1/2 cup (125 mL) each fresh Ontario Blueberries and Raspberries

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup (50 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg or cinnamon

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp (15 mL) coarse sugar

Icing sugar

Instructions:

Unroll puff pastry sheets, leaving pastry on parchment paper. Lightly fl our and roll each sheet to 11-inch (28 cm) square. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares. Cut corners off pastry to make rough rounds. Using parchment paper, transfer pastry to large baking sheet.

Peel peaches and cut into thin wedges; place in large bowl with berries. Sprinkle with lemon juice and gently mix. In small bowl, combine granulated sugar, fl our and nutmeg; sprinkle over fruit and toss gently.

Divide fruit mixture evenly into centre of each circle, leaving 1-1/2-inch (4 cm) border. Fold edge of the dough up and over filling, pinching pastry to enclose fi lling. Brush edges with egg and sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Bake in 375ºF (190ºC) oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and peaches are tender. Place tarts on wire rack to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature, lightly dusted with icing sugar.

Nutritional information

1 Tart

PROTEIN: 5 grams

FAT: 14 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 40 grams

CALORIES: 298

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 180 mg