Eastern Ontario residents support proposal for permanent daylight saving time

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina