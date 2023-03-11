Eastern Ontario residents support proposal for permanent daylight saving time
As people prepare to move their clocks ahead one hour this weekend, it is a change that could soon become permanent.
An American bill has been reintroduced to keep daylight saving time (DST) permanently; a change many Canadians say they would like to see.
We "spring forward" at 2 a.m. on March 12, with clocks moving ahead one hour. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5.
First introduced as a temporary measure during the First World War to conserve energy, it was reintroduced during the Second World War and stuck around.
On a dairy farm near Athens, changing the clocks does not have much effect on the cows as it once did.
"We have an automated milking system so the cows get to basically make their own schedule and go when they want," says Eric Baumann of Wittekind Jersey Farm. "They are not on that cyclical nature of 12 hours and 12 hours like what we would have had in the tie stall."
"In the tie stall, the time change, when you came in an hour earlier, it was noticeable for a few days that the cows were freaked out a little bit," he added.
"I think that time change one way or the other can go," Baumann said. "I don't know if it should be on summer time or winter time, but it would be nice to not have to flip back and forth."
A cow eating at Wittekind Jersey Farm. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
At Sweet Ophelia Cafe in Brockville, Reyanne Frigon agreed. As a pet owner, she feels the time changes can be difficult.
"They know when they like to be fed, they know when they like to get up, they know when they like to go for their walk and that all changes when you change the clock by an hour," she said.
"Abolish it," she added. "I don't want to be waking up any earlier than I need to and I definitely like the idea of consistency."
An American bill has been reintroduced to the U.S. Congress to make daylight saving time permanent, and if it passes, Canadian provinces will likely follow suit.
Ontario passed a bill in November of 2020 to put an end to the time changes and keep daylight saving time permanent, but it only comes into effect if Quebec and New York State do the same.
"Just leave it alone, don't change it," noted Ray Edwards Jr., one of the few against keeping daylight saving time.
"In the fall, I really sleep in longer and in the spring I'm more tired and I'm ready for summer, that's they way I feel about," said Bonnie Cain.
A change to permanent daylight saving time would mean winter mornings would stay darker, longer.
The sun in January would not rise until around 8:45 a.m.
"I like having light at the end of the day," said Maureen Boisvenue of Mrs. B's Variety. "First part of the day, doesn't matter, I get up at 5 in the morning."
She says staying on one time would also be much better for her health.
"It works well for my diabetes and it keeps my sugars regular. This changing all the time doesn't work so good for me," Boisvenue said.
Back at the farm, Baumann says maybe standard time is what should stay.
"I probably would prefer the winter time to be honest, so we have more light in the mornings," he said, throwing out another idea.
"Maybe just go halfway in between, half an hour ahead!"
Three tips to help adjust to the start of daylight saving time this weekend
