Eastern Ontario man, 63, missing for 8 months: OPP asking people for help

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help locating a 63-year-old man who went missing last summer in Clarence- Rockland, Ont.

Police say Kevin was last seen August 15, 2023 around noon on Patricia Street.

Since Kevin went missing “there have been other public appeals for information and investigative efforts since Kevin was reported as missing. We continue to hold out a belief that someone has a critical piece of information," the OPP says.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, having a medium build, black hair and short black beard. He wears thick black framed glasses and is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.