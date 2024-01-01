OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario driver stopped for speeding twice in three minutes, OPP says

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured.

    Ontario Provincial Police charged an eastern Ontario driver for speeding twice within minutes on New Year's Eve.

    The OPP says an officer stopped a man driving 30 km/h over the speed limit in Spencerville on Sunday.

    "About 3 minutes later, same driver was stopped again for speeding by another officer heading into North Grenville," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The driver was going 34 km/h over the speed limit when they were stopped the second time, police said.

