Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to a call on Hwy. 417 at Maitland Avenue on Thursday.
"The driver of this dump truck missed the off-ramp," Ontario Provincial Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"The driver blew over 3x the legal limit."
A picture posted on social media by Ontario Provincial Police showed the dump truck was towing a backhoe.
The driver is facing charges of impaired driving and dangerous driving.
