Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Perth
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 9:10AM EST
OTTAWA -- One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash east of Perth.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Hwy. 7 just before 1 a.m. Friday.
The OPP says the lone occupant of one of the vehicles involved was transported to the Ottawa Hospital for treatment.
There is no word on any other injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.