OTTAWA -- An Ottawa motorist is facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding 86 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

It's the tenth time this month Ottawa police have charged someone with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue since the start of the month.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit tweeted that a motorist was spotted going 146 km/h on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University on Thursday.

"There is no excuse for stunt driving," police said on Twitter.

The speed limit is 60 km/h.

Yesterday, on Bronson Av. near Carleton U. �� stopped going 146 km in a 60km/hr area. There is NO excuse for #StuntDriving. @OttawaPolice #GetThereWithCare pic.twitter.com/eiBOyp0SuV — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) May 14, 2021

The charge of stunt driving includes a seven day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit has been sharing information on Twitter about stunt driving charges on Bronson Avenue this month.

According to the Twitter feed, 10 motorists have been charged with stunt driving on Bronson since May 3, including one driver going double the speed limit last Saturday.

On Twitter, The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said a motorist was stopped on Saturday going 121 km/h on Bronson Avenue. The speed limit in that area was 60 km/h.

Another motorist was stopped on Bronson Avenue going 118 km/h.

Ottawa police have issued 448 tickets during Project NoiseMaker, an initiative aimed at targeting speeders and aggressive drivers on Ottawa roads.

Police say officers will be out again this weekend.