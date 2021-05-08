OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one of several people stopped for speeding on Friday is now facing his second stunt driving charge in two weeks.

In a thread on Twitter Saturday morning, the Ottawa Police Service traffic unit said 56 charges were laid Friday as part of "Project NoiseMaker", which aims to crack down on stunt driving and excessive noise complaints.

"In the last 24 hours, traffic officers have been out targeting unsafe driving," the thread begins. "They intercepted 6 stunt drivers, 1 impaired driver, 1 prohibited driver and a suspended driver."

One of the accused stunt drivers was reportedly caught going 162 km/h on Highway 417.

"This is his second stunt driving charge within 2 weeks," the police said.

Stunt driving charges come with an automatic seven-day license suspension and the individual's car is impounded for a week as well.

In all, police said officers issued 56 provincial offence notices Friday, including 43 for speeding, three for having an improper muffler installed, and two for excessive noise under Ottawa bylaws.

The traffic unit also said its officers assisted in several collision scenes and helped search for a missing four-year-old, who was found safe.

Last weekend, officers issued 84 charges on Merivale Road and Heron Road, including 62 for speeding.

Earlier this week, four motorists were charged with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue, including one motorist going 123 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.