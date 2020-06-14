OTTAWA -- A 19-year-old is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges after being stopped near the OPP Detachment in Brockville.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers clocked a car passing the OPP Detachment on County Road 29 at 142 kilometres an hour Saturday night. The speed limit is 70 kilometres an hour.

The OPP says the driver was arrested for impaired driving and stunt driving. The driver was also charged with having liquor accessible to the driver.

#LeedsOPP clocked a car passing the detachment on CR29 last night at 142 km/h (70 zone). 19 yr old arrested for impaired, liquor accessible to driver, stunt and young driver over 0 blood alcohol. Parents car impounded for 7 days. Please make #smart choices. #grounded ^bd pic.twitter.com/Y8EOCaBt7N — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 14, 2020

The car that belonged to the driver's parents has been impounded for seven days, and the driver's licence has been suspended for a week.

Meantime, a driver heading home to Kingston in a rental car was stopped for stunt driving in Augusta Township.

The OPP says a driver was clocked going 163 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 westbound in Grenville County Saturday night.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.