Driver 'gifted' licence suspension and vehicle impound following stunt driving charge on Hwy. 417

A driver on Highway 417 is getting a lump of coal from Ontario Provincial Police after being stopped and charged with stunt driving.

The driver, whom police identified as a "repeat offender", was allegedly on the way to the mall when an officer recorded a speed of 161 km/h, according to a post on social media.

A stunt driving charge, which applies at 50 km/h or more above the speed limit on roads with a limit of 80 km/h or greater, comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

OPP says officers are making sure everyone finishes their shopping safely this weekend.

