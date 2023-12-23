OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver 'gifted' licence suspension and vehicle impound following stunt driving charge on Hwy. 417

    OPP say a driver clocked at 161 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa was on the way to the mall. (OPP East Regon/X) OPP say a driver clocked at 161 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa was on the way to the mall. (OPP East Regon/X)

    A driver on Highway 417 is getting a lump of coal from Ontario Provincial Police after being stopped and charged with stunt driving.

    The driver, whom police identified as a "repeat offender", was allegedly on the way to the mall when an officer recorded a speed of 161 km/h, according to a post on social media.

    A stunt driving charge, which applies at 50 km/h or more above the speed limit on roads with a limit of 80 km/h or greater, comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

    OPP says officers are making sure everyone finishes their shopping safely this weekend.

    Plan ahead! For a list of mall hours over the holidays, click here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News