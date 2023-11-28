Driver dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville

A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash east of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a post to social media that they responded to the 6800 block of Fernbank Road at 8 a.m. when Ottawa Police reported a vehicle had rolled over and landed in a ditch.

On arrival, it was confirmed the lone occupant was trapped inside and unresponsive.

The vehicle was heavily damaged, on its side and against multiple trees.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and had to extricate the person at 8:15 a.m.

Specialized tools were used to remove the roof of the vehicle and the driver was extricated just before 8:30 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say one adult male suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell CTV News the man was in his 50s.

Fernbank Road between Jinkinson Road and Black's Side Road is closed at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.