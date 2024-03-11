Driver charged for knowingly wrong way driving on Hwy. 416 'hoping someone would call police'
Ontario Provincial Police have charged an eastern Ontario driver who got lost on Highway 416, south of Ottawa, and intentionally started driving in the wrong direction.
Grenville OPP spokesperson Dave Holmes told CTV News that officers received multiple reports of a wrong way driver on the highway beginning shortly after 11:25 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver, who was not named, was located by police just after 11:35 p.m. and told officers they were lost and needed directions.
The driver said they knew they were driving the wrong way and "hoped someone would call police" and "did not know what else they could do."
Officers charged the driver with careless driving. They were not arrested and police say they did not appear to be impaired.
"Thankfully nobody was injured," OPP said in a social media post.
