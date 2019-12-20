OTTAWA -- If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas in the capital, there is good news for you on this Friday.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says the snow is here to stay for the holidays, but there is no new snow in the forecast before Christmas.

‘It may look a little ancient by the time Christmas morning comes, but the beauty of this is it’s going to be great travel weather,” said Phillips in an interview with CTV Morning Live Ottawa.

Phillips says there only needs to be 2 cm of snow on the ground to declare a white Christmas. As of Friday morning, Phillips says there was about 6 cm at the Ottawa Airport.

Phillips says ten of the last 12 Christmases in Ottawa have been a white Christmas.

Ottawa remains under a frostbite advisory. The forecast is expected to warm up by Monday with a high of 3 degrees.