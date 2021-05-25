Advertisement
Downed power line knocks out hydro to 9,600 Hydro Ottawa customers
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:10PM EDT
Hydro Ottawa says a downed hydro wire on Rideau Road was responsible for a major power outage in south Ottawa, Tues. May 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Hydro Ottawa / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Hydro Ottawa says a downed power line is responsible for a power outage affecting more than 9,600 customers in south Ottawa.
Hydro Ottawa reported an outage in the Albion, Rideau, Bank, Leitrim, Hunt Club areas at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As of 1 p.m., hydro officials said the estimated time of restoration was 5 p.m.
