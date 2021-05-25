OTTAWA -- Hydro Ottawa says a downed power line is responsible for a power outage affecting more than 9,600 customers in south Ottawa.

Hydro Ottawa reported an outage in the Albion, Rideau, Bank, Leitrim, Hunt Club areas at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 1 p.m., hydro officials said the estimated time of restoration was 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Hydro Ottawa's outage map.