Dog dead after water rescue on Ottawa River in Dunrobin

A small dog has died after falling through ice into the waters of the Ottawa River in Dunrobin on Friday afternoon.

A news release by Ottawa Fire Services on Friday evening said crews received a 9-1-1 call reporting a dog in the river on the 3000 block of Armitage Avenue shortly before 4:40 p.m.

The owner was said to have gone out after the dog. Firefighters launched a fortuna rescue raft to the scene and pulled the dog out of the water.

The dog was a Yorkie mix, according to Ottawa Fire.

Friday's news release noted the dog had been rescued "safely" and returned to its owner.

In an update on Saturday, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defezio confirmed to CTV News that despite attempts to revive the dog, it did not survive.

A veterinarian on scene with assistance from emergency services administered epinephrine to try to revive the dog. The efforts did not return a heartbeat, the veterinarian on scene said.

The dog was handed back to its owner shortly after.

Ottawa Fire Services is reminding residents to keep dogs on a leash near frozen waters.

"With fluctuating temperatures, the ice is very unstable," Defazio said.

"Residents should call 9-1-1 if a person or animal falls into the water and should never attempt a rescue themselves."