OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the driver of a Dodge Charger intentionally collided with another vehicle near Kaladar, sending the vehicle crashing into a home.

A police officer was treated for minor injuries after the series of events in Addington Highlands Township early Sunday morning. Kaladar is located 80 kilometres from Kingston.

Police say at approximately 1 a.m., a northbound Dodge Charger intentionally rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 41, about one kilometre south of Highway 7. The collision caused the vehicle to strike a house along the highway.

No one was hurt.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Charger stole another car and fled the scene. Police eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

A cruiser was damaged during the incident, and an officer suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation is ongoing.