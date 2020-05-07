OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s parks and green spaces are open for residents to get some fresh air and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relaxed rules for green spaces means you can fly a kite, play catch with a friend, kick a ball with your kids and sit on a blanket, but you’re not allowed to play a basketball, tennis or soccer game with friends and sit on the benches.

Playground equipment, tennis and basketball courts, sports fields and park benches remain closed to the public. Off-leash dog parks across Ottawa are also closed.

Here’s a look at what you can and can’t do in Ottawa’s green spaces.

The City of Ottawa provided examples of permitted activities for individuals in groups of up to five or members from the same household:

Playing catch, kicking a soccer ball and throwing a football

Flying a kite

Sitting on a blanket, grass or lawn chair

Exercising and stretching on a yoga mat, but not in a class

Letting young children run and burn off some energy

Residents are also allowed to walk, run and cycle through the City of Ottawa’s parks.

The City of Ottawa says the following amenities are still closed:

Sports fields and courts:

Public sports fields – including those located at recreation facilities

Ball diamonds

Basketball and tennis courts

Prohibited park use activities

The City of Ottawa says activities prohibited in parks include:

All organized activities and training, including football, softball, ball hockey, soccer, ultimate frisbee and basketball.

“Even if they are not being played on a court or sports field, these activities do not allow for proper physical distancing,” the city said on its website.

Park equipment that remains off-limits

Play structures

Swings

Slides

Climbers

Adult fitness stations

Benches and picnic tables

Skateboard parks

The Ontario Government’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act orders all amenities in parks to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Parks

Vehicle access and parking lots remain closed at Britannia Park, Mooney’s Bay and Petrie Island.

The City of Ottawa says all municipal boat launches remain closed until further notice.

Off-leash dog parks

The City of Ottawa says its off-leash dog parks remain closed.

Mayor Jim Watson says the parks must remain closed under Ontario’s emergency orders.