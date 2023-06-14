Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery

Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.

"You know there’s that old saying 'neither heat nor snow nor gloom of night will keep the mail from coming'… but they didn’t take into consideration an angry bird," said Wendy Saleman.

Saleman says she hasn't received any mail since May 25th. Her neighbours haven't either.

She says Canada Post told her it was because the birds were creating a safety issue for mail carriers.

Canada Post confirmed Wednesday that mail delivery to three homes has been temporarily suspended.

"The safety of our employees and the mail is our number one priority," Canada Post said in a statement. "We have had incidents in this neighbourhood when these protective birds have been aggressive towards our delivery agents and others passing by… Like any employer, it is our responsibility to investigate and respond when an employee brings an issue like this to our attention."

The company said mail delivery will resume "as soon as possible when it's safe."

For now, residents will have to go elsewhere to collect their mail.

"The post office told us that we can go pick up our mail at the main post office. But you can’t just pick it up you have to phone in advance tell them you’re coming," she said.

At this time of year, the nesting birds are protecting their young. Experts said it should calm down in the coming weeks.

Warning signs have been posted in the area urging caution for anyone who may not be aware of the birds.