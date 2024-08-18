'Denim is trending big time': Back to school at Place D'Orleans

It's that time of year when parents and students start taking stock of what they need for the upcoming school year and this season comes with a new trend.

CTV Morning Live has some insight for you from three different shops from Place D'Orleans.

"Denim is trending big time right now," said Kim Fortin, general manager, AUB44.

She notes that all styles of jeans are trending.

This fall, the full-on denim look is also a trend. The trend includes denim jumpsuits, jean jackets and skirts.

For little girls, leggings and dresses with a jean jacket make a complete outfit this season, she says while describing what a model was wearing.

Another idea for a complete outfit for a little girl, she suggests, is styling a jean jacket with a pair of cargo jeans and a sweater.

When it comes to shoes, "the 574 is really trendy right now," said Alisha Colombi, general manager of Kiddie Kobbler.

Emma Martin, marketing manager of Place D'Orleans, says colourful backpacks are the trend this year, noting that kids are into fun colours and patterns.

Martin suggests getting your kid a backpack that has lots of pockets and space.

While hydration is key, Martin says, water bottles should not be forgotten. A bottle that can keep the water cold remains in style this year, she noted.