Deep River, Ont. police seek help finding missing man

Police in Deep River, Ont. are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Chris Ball was last seen at around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

He’s described as white, 5-foot-11, with a medium build, blue eyes and is about 190 lbs. He has a shaved head, a full grey/brown mustache and beard and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He also has tattoos on his left arm and a spider tattoo on right side of neck.

He was possibly wearing white shoes and is believed to be driving a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee with a black decal on the hood.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chris Ball is asked to contact the Deep River Police at 613-584-3500.