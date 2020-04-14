Death of man, 90, being investigated as homicide: Ottawa Police
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:51AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 7:27AM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after a 90-year-old man was found dead inside a Grenon Avenue apartment Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Jeff McDonald / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they're investigating the death of a 90-year-old man in the west end as a homicide.
The man was found dead at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment on Grenon Avenue, near Richmond Road.
No other details have been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.