GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police say their investigation into the discovery of a body in an apartment in Hull has determined no criminal activity occurred.

Police were visiting the apartment on boulevard Saint-Joseph. to check on the well-being of a tenant at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. That's when officers discovered a body.

Following an investigation, Gatineau police said Wednesday that they no longer considered the death suspicious and their investigation is complete.

Police did not reveal any information about the victim, nor did they specify the address.