

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Osgoode Ward Coun. and deputy mayor George Darouze will not be docked any pay after he was found in violation of the council code of conduct.

Darouze was found by Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau to be violation of the code for bullying a constituent.

The constituent had complained on Facebook about a lack of community policing in the ward. Darouze recognized her name and knew her husband was a police officer, so he sent an email to then-Police Chief Charles Bordeleau, accusing the woman of speaking ill of the police in a public forum, accusing her husband of possibly “relaying incorrect information to her to scare the public,” and recommending the chief “resolve this once and for all.”

Marleau agreed with an investigator’s report and found Darouze had breached the Code of Conduct and was attempting to bully his constituent.

Darouze apologized, at the Commissioner’s recommendation.

At City Council Wednesday, councillors voted to accept Marleau's report and Darouze’s apology, and carried the report without comment or debate.

Darouze was facing one of two possible penalties for his actions under the Municipal Act: a public reprimand or a suspension of pay for up to 90 days. Marleau had recommended a reprimand.