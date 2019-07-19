

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A male cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Bank St. and Riverside Dr. just before 8:00 a.m. for reports of a cyclist being struck by a commercial vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital. His age is unknown.

Ottawa Police are investigating and have closed Riverside to northbound traffic at Bank until further notice.