Cyclist struck at Bank and Riverside
Ottawa Paramedics ambulance
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 8:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 8:37AM EDT
A male cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Bank St. and Riverside Dr. just before 8:00 a.m. for reports of a cyclist being struck by a commercial vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital. His age is unknown.
Ottawa Police are investigating and have closed Riverside to northbound traffic at Bank until further notice.
A male cyclist has life-threatening injuries. Expect the Northbound road closure to be in place on Riverside at Bank Street for the next several hours. Please avoid the area.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 19, 2019