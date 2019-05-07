

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a woman is in serious condition after being hit by a truck while cycling near the Civic Hospital Tuesday morning.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Parkdale Ave. and Ruskin St. at around 8:30 a.m.

A woman was found trapped under a box truck. She suffered serious injuries to her lower body.

The woman was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition, but her condition was changed to serious and non-life threatening later in the morning.

Ottawa Police had closed roads in the area for the investigation but all lanes had reopened just before 11:15 a.m.