Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by truck near Civic
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 8:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 12:37PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a woman is in serious condition after being hit by a truck while cycling near the Civic Hospital Tuesday morning.
Paramedics were called to the intersection of Parkdale Ave. and Ruskin St. at around 8:30 a.m.
A woman was found trapped under a box truck. She suffered serious injuries to her lower body.
The woman was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition, but her condition was changed to serious and non-life threatening later in the morning.
Ottawa Police had closed roads in the area for the investigation but all lanes had reopened just before 11:15 a.m.