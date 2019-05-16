

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a cyclist has died from his injuries after he was hit by a van at the intersection of Laurier Ave. and Elgin St., right outside of City Hall on Thursday morning. Police continue to search for the male driver of the van.

Police are calling the collision, which happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, a hit and run. They say the driver of a van kept driving to the Mackenzie King bridge before stopping and fleeing on foot.

The male cyclist in his late 50s was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he died of his injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, police released a suspect photo. The man is described as Aboriginal, 5'10" with long black hair. He was seen after the incident on surveillance camera at the Rideau Centre, wearing a light coloured jacket and carrying a blue backpack.

Laurier Avenue hit and run collision - suspect to identify https://t.co/oBhkjZzHJe



Info? Please call the Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. pic.twitter.com/gWgBBPseMe — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 16, 2019

Investigators are asking anyone with video, phone images or dash cams to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 2481.