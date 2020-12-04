OTTAWA -- The CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive has helped fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank, thanks to its viewers.

A record $253,716 was raised during the annual food drive on Thursday.

That translates into more than $1.2 million in purchasing power for the Ottawa Food Bank at a time it's seeing increased demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every dollar that's donated for the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive will actually turn into about $5 worth delivered food, and that is incredible this year. As we've been saying, 39,000 people every single month need a food bank and the number's going to go up as we get closer to Christmas," said Rachael Wilson, Interim CEO of the Ottawa Food Bank.

The Ottawa Food Bank works with 112 agencies in Ottawa.

"You never know what's going to happen, especially in a pandemic, whether people are going to come out because people are so used to giving food," said Wilson about the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive.

"To see that people really understand how important it is, not only to support families but to give us the money that we need in order to go out and spend it and buy all that great food."

The CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive began back in 2007. The $253,716 raised is the most raised during the event.