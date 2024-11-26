CTV and Move100 kickoff Toy Mountain 2024

Each year, Toy Mountain provide toys to over 25,000 children, and this year, our goal is to leave no child in Ottawa without a gift to open on Christmas morning.

CTV and Move100 are partnering with the Salvation Army to continue the proud tradition bringing smiles to children's faces. It's the 28th Toy Mountain in Ottawa.

The Salvation Army's Glenn van Gulik spoke with CTV News at Toy Mountains' kickoff event at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Monday about the need and the importance of donating to Toy Mountain.

"It is incredibly important. We've seen so many families struggling especially over these past few years but even this past year, we've seen families having to avail themselves of food banks more often, some for the very first time," he said.

"We know there are going to have even more children that are going to be struggling and are going to need support from the community."

Bands, DJ's an orchestra and Santa were on hand at the to celebrate the start of the 2024 Toy Mountain campaign.

"You can come to one of our dealerships, we have a location in Kanata and a location on Bank Street and you can bring an unwrapped gift to our showrooms," said David Bessuille, general manager for Donnelly Kia and Donnelly Misubishi.

"This is the season of giving and that's what Toy Mountain is all about."

You can simply make an online donation, or you may donate a new, unwrapped toy at one of our drop-off locations and you will help make this Christmas a special one for girls and boys in need across the community.

Top toy suggestions include activity sets, Disney princesses, board games, books, sports equipment and more. Toy Mountain is typically short on toys for babies and children (boys and girls) between the ages of 1-2 and 8-12. Donations for these age groups are especially appreciated.

You can find a full list of recommended toys here.

How to donate:

Donate online: Online donations can be made here to help us buy toys in bulk and get the most bang for your buck.

Donate a toy: Simply purchase and donate a toy and place it (unwrapped) in an official Toy Mountain donation bin before Friday, December 20th. We distribute toys to children aged 0-12.

Volunteer: To volunteer at the Toy Mountain warehouse by sorting toys, please email Kristine Farnel.

For groups or business organization:

Lead an At Work Santa program in your office. Gather your co-workers and simply collect new unwrapped toys as a group! Register here to receive your At Work Santa poster.

How to receive toys:

If you need toys for your children, please call 2-1-1.

They will be able to direct you to one of the city's Community Resource Centres or they can tell you the best place for you to register as there are many organizations that will register on your behalf.

Here are the locations where toys can be dropped off:

View online speadsheet | Download PDF