There is an urgent call for donations for the CTV Toy Mountain campaign, with a critical need for babies and children up to age two.

The Salvation Army says toy donations received so far are significantly down from last year. Along with the critical need for babies and children under the age of two, there is also a significant need for toys for boys and girls ages 8 to 12. The organization says it is currently able to meet the demand for children ages 3 to 7.

The Salvation Army says the organization has seen an increased volume of people served in 2019.

“We have every reason to believe the demand for toys will be higher this year over last year,” said Danny Pinksen, director of community services with the Salvation Army, in a written statement.

In 2018, the Salvation Army distributed approximately 23,500 toy bags to the community.

Every year, the campaign collects new, unwrapped toys for children in need over the holiday season.

There are several toy drop-off locations across the city. Toy Mountain will be collecting toys right up until Dec. 24.