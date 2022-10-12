Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2 overnight for next two months

Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2, part of LRT Stage 2, Oct. 12, 2022. Line 2, a.k.a. the Trillium Line, is up to a year behind schedule. Work on laying tracks will also continue overnight until mid-December. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa) Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2, part of LRT Stage 2, Oct. 12, 2022. Line 2, a.k.a. the Trillium Line, is up to a year behind schedule. Work on laying tracks will also continue overnight until mid-December. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina