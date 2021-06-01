OTTAWA -- Firefighters remain at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a recycling facility in the west end, in what officials are describing as a "major operation."

The fire at the Tomlinson Waste Recovery Centre on Westhunt Drive broke out just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and the building quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

The first crews at the scene focused on preventing nearby fuel tanks and other buildings from igniting. Other crews set up aerial ladder vehicles on all sides of the building to fight the fire from above, officials said.

Tanker trucks were required to bring more water in from a hearby hydrant, and HazMat teams are on scene "working to control the runoff from entering the surrounding ditches," Ottawa Fire Services said in a release.

A specialized foam truck was also used to smother the flames, and Tomlinson teams are helping firefighters open up sections of the metal walls to put out the fire inside.

Ottawa Fire has 41 vehicles at the scene, including a dozen tanker trucks.

No injuries have been reported. Officials are stilll asking people to avoid the area.