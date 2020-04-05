OTTAWA -- You can turn your home into a zoo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google’s Augmented Reality allows users to put virtual animals into your real world.

According to Google’s website, Augmented Reality overlays digital content and information onto the physical world - as if they’re there with you, in your own space.

Type an animal into the Google search on your phone. The Google search result will include an overview of the animal and invite you to meet the life-sized animal up close.

The Augmented Reality will allow you to create a 3D model of the animal and view it in your space.

The list of animals includes an alligator, cheetah, deer, emperor penguin, horse, leopard, lion, macaw, octopus, Shetland pony and a tiger.