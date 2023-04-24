Crash on Highway 417 causes diesel spill

A collision on Highway 417 Monday morning resulted in a diesel spill.

Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided in the westbound lanes of the highway near Moodie Drive at around 10:15 a.m. The crash punctured the dump truck's diesel tank.

Hazmat crews were called in to contain the spill. OPP say the Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

Ottawa paramedics said two people were taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Two westbound lanes have been closed while crews clean up.