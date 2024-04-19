OTTAWA
    • Crash causes beer kegs to spill on Hwy. 401 on-ramp in Brockville, Ont.

    Dozens of kegs of beer spilled out of a tractor-trailer after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Brockville. (Ontario Provincial Police/X) Dozens of kegs of beer spilled out of a tractor-trailer after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Brockville. (Ontario Provincial Police/X)
    A transport truck rollover on Highway 401 in Brockville sent dozens of beer kegs rolling across the highway on-ramp.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at West North Augusta Road early Friday morning.

    Photos on social media showed kegs spilled out of the damaged trailer, covering the on-ramp and the ditch.

    Police say the 53-year-old driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver has been charged with careless driving and unsafe move, according to police.

    The Hwy. 401 on and off ramps at west North Augusta Road will be closed for several hours while the beer kegs and tractor-trailer are cleaned up.

