Ottawa firefighters have rescued a crane operator on Wellington Street after he suffered a medical condition on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Lumber from the crane dropped onto the street below. Cars were damaged but no one was hurt.

Wellington Street was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened to traffic.

BREAKING: Crane operator has been lowered safely to emergency crews below. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/zptXD4ellG — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 4, 2019