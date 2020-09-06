OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The new cases are among 158 new cases that were reported provincewide.

Ontario is reporting 158 cases of #COVID19 as the province processed nearly 29,000 tests. Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 6, 2020

The new cases bring Ottawa's total COVID-19 case count to 3,073 since the first case was confirmed on March 11, according to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ottawa on Sunday. The death toll from the disease stands at 267 residents.

There are nine people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with one in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Ontario's daily epidemologic summary reports one new case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, for 203 cases total since the pandemic began.

The following regional health units are reporting zero cases of COVID-19 on Sunday:

Hastings Prince Edward (51 cases total);

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (112 cases total);

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (364 cases total); and

Renfrew County and District (33 cases total)

The province of Quebec is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region for a total of 886 cases since the start of the pandemic.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has risen again.

OPH reports 211 active cases of the disease in Ottawa, 11 more than what was reported on Saturday.

The number of resolved cases rose by 10 to 2,595, or 84.4 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (123 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (228 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (537 cases total)

30-39 years-old: One new case (408 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (384 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (407 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (293 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (204 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (285 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (204 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 18 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were reported on Sunday, but the outbreak at Landmark Court has ended, with a single resident case.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Home-based Childcare Childrens Village of Ottawa Carleton (Odessa) Childrens Village of Ottawa Carleton (Ritchie Street) Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Portobello Manor Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.