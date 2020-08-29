OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact in Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Friday.

122 cases were reported provincewide.

The Keg in the ByWard Market has closed for cleaning after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One of Canada’s major federal public sector unions says public servants are still nervous about returning to the office.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has made changes once again to its back-to-school plan.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed today.

Seventeen new cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the City on Friday, the fifth straight day of double-digit increases. No new deaths or outbreaks were reported, but an additional person was moved to intensive care.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the also rose for fifth straight day.

The Keg closed for cleaning after employees test positive

A popular steakhouse in the ByWard Market is closed temporarily for cleaning.

CTV News has learned two employees at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar have tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaraunt is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Federal employees nervous about returning to the office

Most federal public servants have been working at home since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing guidelines.

But now, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says employees are nervous about returning to work, and the government needs to take steps to ensure safety in the workplace.

President Debi Daviau is calling on the federal government to continue to invest in work-at-home infrastructure.

Back to school plans changed yet again for public high schools students

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has once again modified back-to-school plans, changing how high school students who return to class will learn.

They will now be taking alternating courses each week while going to school every other day.

Week one will be math, for example, each day a student is in class, while they will switch to geography the next week and then back to math the following week.

Staggered start dates for the new school year should be available next week, the board says.

And finally...

An elementary school principal in Hull, Que. has come up with a unique idea to get kids learning outdoors amid the pandemic.

Principal David McFall of Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School says he spent $3,000 buying white tents, the kind you might have seen at a wedding and well as log benches to give students outdoor learning space.

Whether they'll be in use once the snow flies is anyone's guess, but McFall says the tents are here to stay for now.