OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The new cases reported in Ottawa today are among 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Can't see this infographic? Click here.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard update there have been 2,910 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

This is the fifth straight day of double-digit increases in the capital. On Thursday, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, cautioned that we're seeing the signs of another uptick like we saw in July.

No new deaths were reported on Friday, marking seven straight days of zero new deaths. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa in the month of August. The death toll in the city stands at 266.

There are 13 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications in hospital. Two people are in intensive care.

NEW CASES AROUND THE REGION

Elsewhere in the region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported one new case (192 cases total), Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Public Health reported one new case (362 cases total), and Renfrew County and District Public Health reported one new case (32 cases total. No new cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (112 cases total) or Hasting Prince Edward Public Health (51 cases total).

There have been a total of 797 cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region of Quebec since the pandemic began, as of the most recent update.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa rose slightly on Friday.

OPH is aware of 193 active cases of COVID-19, three more than in Thursday's report.

The number of resolved cases rose by 14 on Friday to 2,451, or 84.2 per cent of all known COVID-19 cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result so long as the case is not fatal.

Ottawa Public Health continues to day the number of actual infections in the city may be between five and 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed cases.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (112 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (198 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (492 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Three new case (396 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new case (361 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (393 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (282 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (198 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (201 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are six active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were reported on Friday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Chartwell Rockcliffe Retirement Residence

Christian Horizons

Garry J. Armstrong

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.